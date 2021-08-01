Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SSREY stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSREY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

