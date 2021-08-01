SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 84.4% Higher Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $366,042.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00407864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002689 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00013235 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.00 or 0.01030715 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,325,405 coins and its circulating supply is 119,607,113 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.