SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of SYNNEX worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in SYNNEX by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in SYNNEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,415. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

