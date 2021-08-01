SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of SYNNEX worth $45,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,415. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.