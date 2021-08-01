Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $112.17 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $112.17 million and $1.11 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,351,403 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars.

