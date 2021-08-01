Syntropy Trading Up 30.9% This Week (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $113.38 million and $745,557.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.72 or 0.00794822 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00091033 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,351,403 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

