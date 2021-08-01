Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.
In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.