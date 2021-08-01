Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sysco by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

