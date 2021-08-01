Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.48 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $86.48 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00353242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,510,831 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

