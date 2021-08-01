TaaS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00785906 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00039711 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

