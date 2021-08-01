Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 132.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $42.96 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

