TagCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, TagCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. TagCoin has a total market cap of $106,630.30 and approximately $63.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.27 or 0.99849332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00068159 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

Buying and Selling TagCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

