Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.42 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

