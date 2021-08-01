Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $257.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.42 million and the highest is $306.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $88.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.47.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

