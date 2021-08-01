Tapmydata Trading Up 25.3% This Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00406364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002695 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.32 or 0.01020484 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

