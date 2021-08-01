Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Lowered by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 409,056 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 9.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Targa Resources worth $203,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

