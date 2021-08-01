Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Target were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

