Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $17.29 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

