TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,498 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TC Energy by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in TC Energy by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after buying an additional 3,695,107 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TC Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,110,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,737,000 after buying an additional 1,735,000 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

