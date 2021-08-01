TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 38.0% in July

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.25 on Friday. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 63,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

