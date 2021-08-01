TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Achieves $16.98 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $521,840.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00780493 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00039573 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

