Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 89,486 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,175,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,804,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

