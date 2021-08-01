Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $695.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $697.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $612.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

