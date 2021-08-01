Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $719,086,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

NYSE MCO opened at $376.00 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $384.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

