Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany stock opened at $663.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $680.50.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

