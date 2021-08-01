Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $69,007,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,742,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

NYSE FL opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

