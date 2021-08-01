Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.10 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $290,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

