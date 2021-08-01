Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.13 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,526,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,072,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after acquiring an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $191.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

