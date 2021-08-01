Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.23 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $491.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.46.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.