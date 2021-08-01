Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after acquiring an additional 374,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 97,913 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.