Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.72 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

