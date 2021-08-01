Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.67 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 135.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

