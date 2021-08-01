Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

