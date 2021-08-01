Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $5,404,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $377.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.