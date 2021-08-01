Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.04 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,092 shares of company stock worth $9,520,528 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

