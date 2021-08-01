Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.20 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 183,301 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 330.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.