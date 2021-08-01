Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.53. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.