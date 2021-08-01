Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

