Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

