Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $145.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

