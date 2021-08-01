Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 20,905 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

