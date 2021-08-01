Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock worth $1,247,173,954. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

