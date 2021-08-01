Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $122,990,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $104.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

