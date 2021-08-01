Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,579,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,313,000 after acquiring an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 119,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 589,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 256,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

