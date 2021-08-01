Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

