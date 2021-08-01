Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,903 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

