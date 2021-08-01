Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,303 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Exponent by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

