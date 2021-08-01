Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

