Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,665 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.