Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 20,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DD opened at $75.05 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

