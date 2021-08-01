Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,024 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NYSE AIT opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.